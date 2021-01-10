Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $16.25

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

