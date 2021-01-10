HUNT Price Up 19.2% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

