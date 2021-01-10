HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

HTBI opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $973,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

