Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

