Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HGBL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.