Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

HLF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

