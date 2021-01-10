Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Up 6.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 1,566,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,332,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEPA shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.