Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 923,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

