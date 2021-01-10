Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $492.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.25 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $9.41 on Friday, reaching $214.10. 390,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

