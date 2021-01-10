HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HDELY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.