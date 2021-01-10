HedgeTrade Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $170.96 million and approximately $136,016.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

