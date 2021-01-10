Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 11%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares traded down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.08. 16,670,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 11,705,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.60, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.