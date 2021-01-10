HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $77.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,505.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

