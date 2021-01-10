HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $135,999.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.70, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

