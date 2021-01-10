Head-To-Head Survey: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.93 $116.43 million $3.28 10.67 American National Bankshares $108.03 million 2.89 $20.91 million $3.10 9.16

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77% American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.83%. American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

