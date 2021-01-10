Head-To-Head Comparison: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory -1.89% -8.77% -1.30%

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and The Cheesecake Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.70 $127.29 million $2.61 14.61

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and The Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 4 9 7 0 2.15

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $31.74, suggesting a potential downside of 16.77%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

