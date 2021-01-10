Head-To-Head Comparison: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) vs. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.32 $15.78 million $0.51 17.53 Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.70%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

