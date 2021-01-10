Head-To-Head Comparison: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) versus Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This table compares Verona Pharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -47.95% -42.96%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verona Pharma and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.92%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 307.84%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.28 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.06 million ($4.67) -1.09

Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.