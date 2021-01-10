HDFC Bank Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

HDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $72.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 124.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

