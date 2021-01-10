Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.90 and last traded at C$25.90. 18,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.43. The stock has a market cap of C$547.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,495,625. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

