Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Haemonetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

