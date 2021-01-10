HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

