H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HLUYY. ValuEngine raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

