Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 681.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

