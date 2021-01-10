Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 195 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of The Providence Service worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.40 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

