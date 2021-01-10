Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,861 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $2,554,348 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

