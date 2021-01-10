Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,027 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $178,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

