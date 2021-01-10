Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

UNVR stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

