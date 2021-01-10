Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

