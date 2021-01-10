Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 211,164 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

