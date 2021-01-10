Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $214.18 on Thursday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

