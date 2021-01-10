Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 309 Average PT from Brokerages

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Grainger plc (GRI.L) alerts:

GRI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 288.80 ($3.77). 783,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,284. Grainger plc has a 12 month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £76,750 ($100,274.37).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.