Gradient Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $153,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

