Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

