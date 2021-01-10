Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

