Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,720.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 128,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,891. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

