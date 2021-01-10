Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,305.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,891 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

