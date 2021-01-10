Goldcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $11,412.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

