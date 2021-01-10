Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.65–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE GOL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

