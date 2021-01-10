Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

GOL opened at $8.72 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 440,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

