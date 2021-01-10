GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $4,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.