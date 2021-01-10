GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

