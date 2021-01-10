Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $54,056,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.