Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.92

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $226.92 and last traded at $226.92, with a volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

