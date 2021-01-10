Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Shares Up 1.5%

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.88. 49,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 24,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,941 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

