Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

