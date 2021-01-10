Giant (GIC) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including $24.71, $13.92, $20.33 and $5.63. Giant has a total market capitalization of $161,767.87 and approximately $12,691.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00274415 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,870,703 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

