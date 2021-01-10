GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

