Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 10.2%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.12. 11,411,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,084,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
