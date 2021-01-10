Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 10.2%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.12. 11,411,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,084,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

