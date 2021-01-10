GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.38. Approximately 467,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 863% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMXAY)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

